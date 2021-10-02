The New York Giants are restructuring the contract of cornerback James Bradberry in order to create cap space.

As they’ve done numerous times recently, the Giants are restructuring the contract of one of their players.

This time, it’s starting cornerback James Bradberry.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports the restructure will create $2.7 million in 2021 cap space for the organization.

The Giants also restructured the contracts of Logan Ryan and Sterling Shepard last month in order to create cap space. This available space could thus be used for in-season emergencies in case the Giants would like to add depth to the roster via the free-agent or trade markets.

New York inked Bradberry, a 2020 Pro Bowler, to a three-year, $45 million deal ahead of last season.

