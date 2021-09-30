The Giants could be down two of their top wide receivers when they face the New Orleans Saints this Sunday afternoon.

The injuries keep on coming for the New York Giants, who are 0-3 to begin the 2021 season.

SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reports both Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton sat out of Thursday’s practice and their availability for the upcoming Week 4 matchup with the Saints is in “serious doubt.” The two wide receivers are dealing with hamstring injuries.

Left guard Ben Bredeson has a hand injury and didn’t practice on Thursday either.

Shepard and Slayton sustained their respective injuries during last Sunday’s Week 3 loss to the Falcons.

If both aren’t good to go against New Orleans, the Giants will likely need to increase Kadarius Toney’s role and also further include Collin Johnson in the mix. Johnson caught five balls for 51 yards against Atlanta.

In the event Bredeson can’t play, the Giants could start Wes Martin at the left guard spot. New York acquired Martin off the Washington practice squad earlier this week. Martin is a 2019 fourth-round draft pick of the Football Team.

In other injury-related news, inside linebacker Tae Crowder appeared on Thursday’s report. He was limited in practice with a hamstring injury.

Crowder is expected to be the team’s top inside linebacker following Blake Martinez‘s recent ACL tear, which he suffered in the loss to Atlanta. The 2020 Mr. Irrelevant draft pick has started in each of the first three games and will need to be a leader of this defense moving forward.