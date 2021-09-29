Former Jets QB is keeping it light on social media.

It’s hasn’t been much fun in Jets-land lately. The team is off to an 0-3 start behind rookie QB Zach Wilson and, after last weekend’s 26-0 loss to Denver, looks like hard times will be here for a while.

Enter Mark Sanchez, the former Gang Green QB who over a decade ago led the Jets to back-to -back AFC Championship games under the guidance of Coach Rex Ryan and his stingy defense.

Sanchez has been very active in the media over the past few years, working for ESPN’s College Gameday, appearing on “The Masked Singer” and hosting a podcast titled “4th and Forever” on Showtime.

Recently Sanchez accepted an internship with men’s lifestyle brand Mizzen+Main – makers of “the best damn dress shirt”. Mizzen+Main goes hard on social media content, so it’s no surprise that they brought Sanchez into the mix immediately.

The first topic they tackled was Rex Ryan and his infamous tattoo of his wife wearing a Sanchez jersey.

The clip was posted on Mizzen+Main social accounts last week with plans for more clever content from Sanchez to come.

So, while the current Jets are not giving their fans anything to talk about, this former Jet is trying to make the best of old memories. I’m super curious to see what type of content they create around the Butt Fumble.