Eli Manning struck again during another highly entertaining Monday Night Football Manningcast.

ESPN has truly delivered with the alternate Eli Manning-Peyton Manning Monday Night Football broadcast.

The Week 3 edition of the program was as entertaining as ever, and it included probably the top moment in the broadcast’s brief history.

With retired defensive end Chris Long on the show, Eli revealed what he would experience from the Eagles fanbase when playing in Philadelphia, which he did at least once every season while with the Giants.

The kicker, however, was when Eli provided a hilarious visual representation to accompany the revelation…

Eli Manning apologizes for the double bird while Chris Long laughs through it. pic.twitter.com/s5kLwXS6zZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 28, 2021

