The legendary head coach and quarterback honored Eli Manning’s jersey retirement in a short video tribute on the MNF Manningcast.
In the midst of the Week 3 Monday Night Football Manningcast, Peyton Manning brought up brother Eli‘s jersey retirement, which occurred at MetLife Stadium this past Sunday.
After Peyton offered his congratulations, a brief video tribute began playing on the broadcast — ironically, the two individuals who popped up to congratulate the retired Giants quarterback were Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.
Eli defeated the legendary head coach-quarterback duo in Super Bowls 42 and 46.
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick congratulated @EliManning on getting his jersey retired with the Giants 👏 pic.twitter.com/BIT1SG6Jms
— ESPN (@espn) September 28, 2021
Brady returns to Foxborough to face Belichick and the Patriots this Sunday night.
