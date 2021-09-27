The legendary head coach and quarterback honored Eli Manning’s jersey retirement in a short video tribute on the MNF Manningcast.

In the midst of the Week 3 Monday Night Football Manningcast, Peyton Manning brought up brother Eli‘s jersey retirement, which occurred at MetLife Stadium this past Sunday.

After Peyton offered his congratulations, a brief video tribute began playing on the broadcast — ironically, the two individuals who popped up to congratulate the retired Giants quarterback were Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Eli defeated the legendary head coach-quarterback duo in Super Bowls 42 and 46.

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick congratulated @EliManning on getting his jersey retired with the Giants 👏 pic.twitter.com/BIT1SG6Jms — ESPN (@espn) September 28, 2021

Brady returns to Foxborough to face Belichick and the Patriots this Sunday night.