David Letterman asks Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant a few odd questions while posing as an NBA reporter.

The voice asking Kevin Durant bizarre questions during Brooklyn Nets media day sounded very familiar. “Dave from Basketball Digest” asked Durant why people call him KD.

Kevin Durant is asked why people call him KD: "My first name is Kevin with a K, and my last name is Durant with a D" pic.twitter.com/fnwIPhIFtM — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) September 27, 2021

“My first name is Kevin, with a K, and my last name is Durant with a D,” the star replied in a matter-of-fact way. But then, when asked what percentage he plans to give to the team this season, he went with 110%.

These were bizarre questions for any reporter to be asking at media day, but then it all started to make sense. Longtime late-night host David Letterman turned out to be “Dave from Basketball Digest.”

Letterman’s next question involved the New York Knicks and the Dolan family, but Durant didn’t seem to find the joke funny. It wasn’t until Letterman asked about the Pelicans that KD was forced to crack a smile.