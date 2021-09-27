Jason Garrett will still be the Giants’ offensive play-caller when the team faces the Saints this Sunday afternoon.

Different year, same offensive issues.

After finishing second-to-last in both total yards and points in 2020, the Giants offense failed to find any sort of constant rhythm through the first three games of 2021. The unit is currently 18th in average yards, tied for 24th in average points, and scored just 14 points against Atlanta in a Week 3 loss.

Yes, the same Atlanta team that allowed 80 combined points through the first two weeks.

The team will need to make a change in regard to the offensive play-calling duties (currently held by Jason Garrett) if these woes continue. However, don’t expect that significant alteration to come to fruition ahead of the Week 4 matchup with New Orleans this Sunday.

“Game plan-wise, we’ll make some adjustments…we have a couple different focal points. Finishing in the red zone is something we have to do better as a team. In terms of who’s going to be calling the plays — in terms of offense, defense, and the kicking game — the coordinators will still be making the play-calling this week,” head coach Joe Judge told the media Monday afternoon.

There was a shred of optimism following the team’s Week 2 loss to Washington nearly two weeks ago. The Giants, in that game, scored 29 points and gained 391 total yards — either mark was the highest since Garrett earned his current job back in 2020.

But the 14-point follow-up to that performance proves the offense isn’t capable of remaining consistent. The fact the Giants could only cross the plane once against the Falcons after having 10 days to prepare also proves Garrett failed to game plan effectively.

So is the current offensive coordinator even in the appropriate role?

I asked Joe Judge why he thinks Jason Garrett is the right man for the job calling plays. His answer: "We’re going to stay on the track with it and make sure we get things right before we make any radical changes.” #Giants — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 27, 2021

As for the offensive performance, drastic changes may not be en route if Garrett remains the play-caller –the Giants possess a number of strong defenses on their upcoming schedule, including those of the Saints, Rams, and Panthers in three of their next four games.

If the Giants could only score 14 against a struggling Falcons team, who’s to say they will be successful offensively against any of those three organizations? Who’s to say the current issues on that side of the ball won’t persist?

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.