Episode 83 of the Wide Right Podcast previews the upcoming Giants-Falcons Week 3 matchup, which takes place Sunday.

Week 3 has arrived.

Our beloved New York Giants have yet to win a game and the Eli Manning jersey retirement ceremony will be occurring Sunday. Thus, this upcoming matchup with the Falcons is incredibly important.

And to preview the game, the Wide Right Podcast has returned for episode 83.

We’ll go more in-depth as to why this game is so critical for Big Blue and what New York will have to accomplish on either side of the ball in order to notch the victory.

Expect a big performance out of Daniel Jones and for the Giants defense to pressure Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, something it didn’t consistently do when facing Teddy Bridgewater of the Broncos or Taylor Heinicke of Washington.

New York and Atlanta kick off Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. The program can additionally be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Stitcher.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY