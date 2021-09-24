Victor Cruz and a few Giants receivers took a little trip down to Miami back in January 2017 prior to the postseason.

We’re all aware of the infamous Giants boat picture.

It’s the one that includes Victor Cruz, Odell Beckham Jr., and Sterling Shepard; the one that was taken in January 2017 right before the Giants put up a stinker against the Packers in the Wild Card playoff round; the one that proceeded the Giants’ three-win 2017 season, five-win 2018 season, four-win 2019 season, and six-win 2020 season.

The New York Giants are (18-48) since “the boat” was photographed in January, 2017. That’s an NFL worst in W/L. pic.twitter.com/P1tavzrONB — Jack Perdek (@Jperdekosu) September 17, 2021

It’s a picture some fans never had a problem with, but others would like to forget.

And on Friday, over four years since the photo was taken, Cruz told the story of the trip to Miami while on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

"So, we're like let's go to Miami!" And the rest is history…

@TeamVic tells the story of the infamous Giants boat picture. pic.twitter.com/EklmiLADXn — GMFB (@gmfb) September 24, 2021

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast on Apple here or on Spotify here.