A general manager and head coach will change the voices for the Rangers. How much will the play improve?

Training camps are opening around the National Hockey League this week, and the New York Rangers come out of an intriguing offseason with new nameplates on the doors of GM and head coach.

Gerard Gallant takes over a talented roster with high hopes of chasing a Stanley Cup this season. He will have the reigning Norris Trophy winner, Adam Fox, leading a blue line group and veteran forwards looking to take the next step.

You can read a thorough breakdown of the new faces and departed players by clicking here.

How will the Rangers do this year with Gallant calling the shots? We’ll find out soon! Here are the players attending training camp for the Rangers in the coming weeks.

Forwards

10 – Artemi Panarin

13 – Alexis Lafrenière

14 – Greg McKegg

15 – Julien Gauthier

16 – Ryan Strome

17 – Kevin Rooney

20 – Chris Kreider

21 – Barclay Goodrow

24 – Kaapo Kakko

26 – Tim Gettinger

28 – Anthony Greco

29 – Dryden Hunt

38 – Evan Vierling

47 – Morgan Barron

49 – Lauri Pajuniemi

50 – William Cuylle

58 – James Sanchez

59 – Ty Ronning

62 – Alex Whelan

63 – Jake Elmer

70 – Karl Henriksson

72 – Filip Chytil

73 – Matt Rempe

74 – Vitali Kravtsov

75 – Ryan Reaves

76 – Jonny Brodzinski

78 – Brennan Othmann

82 – Patrick Khodorenko

83 – Ryder Korczak

85 – Austin Rueschhoff

86 – Tanner Fritz

90 – Justin Richards

91 – Sammy Blais

92 – Michael O’Leary

93 – Mika Zibanejad

96 – Jayden Grubbe

Defensemen

5 – Jarred Tinordi

6 – Zac Jones

8 – Jacob Trouba

12 – Patrik Nemeth

22 – Anthony Bitetto

23 – Adam Fox

25 – Libor Hajek

44 – Matthew Robertson

45 – Braden Schneider

48 – Zach Berzolla

51 – Tarmo Reunanen

53 – Hunter Skinner

54 – Mason Geertsen

55 – Ryan Lindgren

64 – Nils Lundkvist

79 – K’Andre Miller

87 – Zach Giuttari

Goaltenders

31 – Igor Shesterkin

32 – Adam Huska

40 – Alexandar Georgiev

56 – Talyn Boyko

71 – Keith Kinkaid

80 – Tyler Wall

98 – Dylan Garand