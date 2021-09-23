Kevin Durant is one of the big names among the favorites to win NBA MVP this season. Check out the 2021-22 NBA MVP odds here.

Preseason NBA MVP odds can be tricky. Injuries, load management, trades, and everything in between can affect the race in unforeseen ways. This year’s NBA MVP odds have Luka Doncic positioned at the top, just above big names like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Joel Embiid, and, of course, Kevin Durant.

Durant wasn’t in the MVP conversation last year after returning from a scary Achilles injury. In fact, he wasn’t even named to an All-NBA team in his first full season with the Brooklyn Nets.

But don’t let that fool you. Durant is still one of the best players in the world and his jaw-dropping performance in the playoffs was enough proof for the oddsmakers. Can Durant return to MVP form for a full season or is this someone else’s race to win?

NBA MVP Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

Let’s take a look at the NBA MVP odds for the 2021-22 season.

Luka Doncic +480

Giannis Antetokounmpo +700

Kevin Durant +800

Joel Embiid +800

Stephen Curry +800

Damian Lillard +1200

LeBron James +1400

Nikola Jokic +1600

Trae Young +2100

James Harden +2300

Devin Booker +2800

Anthony Davis +2800

Jayson Tatum +2900

Donovan Mitchell +3000

Paul George +3600

Zion Williamson +4200

Kyrie Irving +4200

All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Luka Doncic Magic?

Back to basketball. Luka Doncic entered last season with short odds to win MVP. It feels like it’s almost a matter of time before he breaks through and wins the prestigious award. He already has two First Team All-NBAs in his trophy case after three years in the Association.

To be honest, +480 isn’t terrible value for Doncic here. Betting the odds-on favorite in futures bets is never fun, but you are getting favorable odds on FanDuel Sportsbook. Other sportsbooks have Doncic as low as +380.

Barring injury, Doncic is going to play a lot this year. Outside of maybe the Greek Freak, no team relies on one player more than the Mavericks rely on the Slovenian Wonderboy.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Value

Giannis Antetokounmpo might be the best player in the world right now. That’s obviously a subjective argument, but few guys have accomplished as much as Antetokounmpo over the last three years. He’s won the MVP in two of the last three seasons and the only one he didn’t, he finished the year by hoisting NBA Finals MVP.

Antetokounmpo is in the midst of his prime and he’s sitting at +700 to win his third MVP in four years. The only worry we have with Antetokounmpo is that he might be run down from his taxing run to a championship. The Greek Freak has never been big on load management, but it might be a necessity this year.

