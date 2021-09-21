FanDuel Sportsbook is back for NFL Week 3 action with a 30-1 promo on some key matchups in big legal online sports betting markets.

New players at FanDuel Sportsbook can grab 30-1 odds with a bet $5, win $150 bonus with a new NFL Week 3 promo. This offer is focused on the Jets-Broncos, Colts-Titans, and Eagles-Cowboys matchups.

So far this NFL regular season has featured a number of stunning upsets and memorable finishes, and a Week 3 slate filled with compelling matchups figures to bring more of the same.

The top legal online sportsbook apps continue to make a strong push to bring in new players and win the business of established bettors with a number of strong bonuses and promos. Of these, there may be none better than the 30-1 odds (+3000) offered by FanDuel, which allows bettors to pick the winner of select matchups with a bet $5, win $150 setup.

Click here to get the FanDuel Sporstbook promo for NFL Week 3 action.

FanDuel Sportsbook Promo 30-1 Odds NFL Week 3

FanDuel has three games circled for its Week 3 promo:

Jets vs. Broncos

Titans vs. Colts

Eagles vs. Cowboys

These three games are especially relevant to bettors to FanDuel Sportsbook bettors in New Jersey, Colorado, Tennessee, Indiana, and Pennsylvania sports betting markets, although they figure to draw big betting volume in other states as well.

The Broncos will look to stay perfect while Jets QB Zach Wilson tries to earn his first win. The Colts look to avoid a disastrous 0-3 start against a Titans team coming off a big rebound win last week in Seattle. Finally, the Week 3 slate closes when the Eagles visit the Cowboys Monday night with at least a share of first place on the line.

Forget the point spreads and current moneyline odds for these matchups, as FanDuel Sportsbook gives bettors +3000 odds on any of these teams to win their matchups this week.

How to Get the FanDuel Sportsbook Promo for NFL Week 3

To get started with FanDuel Sportsbook and grab this NFL promo at 30-1 odds, follow these simple steps.

Click here to sign up. The landing page will feature the Eagles-Cowboys promo, but 30-1 odds for all three games are in play by using the link following registration.

to sign up. The landing page will feature the Eagles-Cowboys promo, but 30-1 odds for all three games are in play by using the link following registration. Complete some brief registration information. Provide your full name, address, email address, etc.

Make a first deposit of at least $5 to activate this account. This a low-risk promo that requires very little upfront cash to hit a $150 real-money payout.

Then, make a $5 moneyline wager on any of the three games above. If it wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will issue a cash bonus. This is important, as many similar offers provide site credit. In this case, winnings can be immediately withdrawn.

This offer is available in all states where FanDuel is live, except for Michigan which will have a separate offer available this week.

Value Betting

It should go without saying, but getting +3000 odds on any NFL team to win is a significant boost, but these games bring pronounced value.

For instance, the Broncos are -650 on the moneyline this week. Normally, it would require a bettor to wager more than $950 to win $150 on the Broncos to beat the Jets. In this case, it requires just a $5 bet, meaning bettors are saving nearly $950 in total risk.

The savings isn’t quite as strong in the other two games, but there’s great value to be had with this FanDuel Sportsbook promo nonetheless.

