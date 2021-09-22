The Pro Football Hall of Fame has revealed the list of modern-era nominees for the Class of 2022. There are 10 first-year eligible players.

It’s that time of year again.

On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame revealed the list of modern-era nominees for the Class of 2022. In total, there are 122 players, including 10 who are in their first year of eligibility.

Among those 10 individuals are two former Jets — center Nick Mangold and cornerback Antonio Cromartie.

Mangold played his entire 11-year career with the Jets following the team’s draft selection of him in the 2006 first round. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All Pro, and played (and started) in 164 games.

Needless to say, if Mangold isn’t inducted in his first year of eligibility, there should be an investigation. He should be a given when it comes to the selection process.

Cromartie experienced a pair of stints with the Jets, the first of which came from 2010-13. The latter stint then took place in 2015.

Cromartie earned a Pro Bowl nod when he was with the Jets in both 2012 and 2013. He now works as a graduate assistant at Texas A&M.

The other first-year eligible players are Anquan Boldin, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Steve Smith, Jake Long, DeMarcus Ware, Robert Mathis, and Vince Wilfork.

The full list of nominees includes other former Jets and Giants as well.

Boomer Esiason, Tiki Barber, D’Brickashaw Ferguson, Chris Snee, Justin Tuck, Jeff Feagles, and Sean Landeta are also nominated.

There will be eighteen finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee to discuss, 15 of which will be modern-era finalists. The other three finalists will be senior Finalist Cliff Branch, Contributor Finalist Art McNally, as well as Coach Finalist Dick Vermeil.

Between four and eight new members will then be selected when the committee meets in early 2022. The committee will cut the list of 15 modern-era finalists down to 10 before subsequently cutting it down to five. A “yes or no” voting process will then take place for each of the five remaining modern-era finalists and also for Branch, McNally, and Vermeil.

A finalist must receive a “yes” from 80% of the committee for election.

