Linebacker B.J. Goodson will be walking away from the game shortly after signing with the Jets earlier this month.

B.J. Goodson is calling it quits.

The veteran linebacker has decided to retire from the game of football. He just signed with the Jets last week in order to provide linebacking depth and special teams assistance.

We've placed LB B.J. Goodson on the Reserve/Retired list. 📰 https://t.co/PddM3m43qI — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 22, 2021

Goodson made his Jets debut in Sunday’s Week 2 loss to the Patriots. He participated on seven of the team’s special teams snaps but didn’t see time on any of the defensive snaps.

B.J. thus walks away after having played five full seasons. He was originally a 2016 fourth-round draft pick of the Giants after spending his collegiate days with Clemson.

He was with the Giants from 2016-18, the Packers in 2019, and then the Browns in 2020.

Goodson’s most productive season came last year when he racked up a career-high 91 combined tackles in 14 games with Cleveland. He additionally recorded a pair of interceptions along with six pass breakups.

