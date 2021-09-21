The Jets have waived safety Sheldrick Redwine as they prepare for their Week 3 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Sheldrick Redwine is departing Florham Park.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Jets are waiving the third-year safety after he appeared in either of the team’s first two regular-season matchups. Redwine recorded five combined tackles (three solo) in the Week 1 loss to Carolina before racking up one combined tackle (one solo) in Sunday’s loss to New England.

Redwine didn’t see any defensive snaps against the Patriots after seeing time on 33% of the defensive reps in the season opener.

The Browns originally acquired Redwine in the fourth round of the 2019 draft before waiving him this past August. Redwine then signed with the Jets at the beginning of this month prior to this most recent move.

As Connor Hughes of The Athletic points out, the Jets will be returning second-year safety Ashtyn Davis at some point. Davis is on injured reserve with a foot injury and will need to miss at least one more game. After that, the Jets could designate him to return to practice, a move that would then provide them with a 21-day window to activate him.

On Tuesday, the Jets also signed linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips to the active roster, per Dennis Waszak of the Associated Press. Phillips was on the practice squad but played in the Week 1 and 2 matchups.

Phillips saw a great deal of playing time against the Panthers, taking part on 89% of the defensive snaps and 79% of the special teams snaps. Del’Shawn racked up 11 combined tackles (three solo) in that loss.

