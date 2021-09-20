Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay finally spoke to the media Monday and explained what the commotion was all about.

Kenny Golladay has spoken.

And contrary to widespread belief, the Giants‘ veteran wideout was not yelling at Daniel Jones on the sideline during last week’s loss to Washington.

According to the receiver himself, he was speaking to offensive coordinator Jason Garrett during what became a viral clip from the NFL Network Thursday Night Football broadcast.

But was he yelling about his number of targets during the Week 2 defeat?

“Not so much that. Pretty much just me talking to ‘JG’ [Jason Garrett] a little bit,” Golladay said, per Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com. “That’s two competitive guys right there. It’s more so me just wanting to do anything I can. Not so much me getting the ball more.”

Golladay additionally noted he is “happy” with his role and that he and Garrett are good. The Giants signed Kenny to a four-year, $72 million deal in the offseason to be the team’s No. 1 wideout and that big-bodied receiver that can make the tough catches in traffic.

In the clip, Golladay very much looked like he was yelling at Jones, who strung together an impressive performance against a tough Football Team defense. Some thought Golladay was yelling about his usage, which you could argue wouldn’t have made sense given he was targeted eight times throughout the matchup (three catches for 38 yards).

It’s a situation Joe Judge additionally spoke about Monday.

“There was no him versus Daniel or anything of that nature,” the second-year head coach explained, also per Rosenblatt. “This is a guy that in the heat of the moment, you speak very passionately. You kind of speak with some emotion. I speak with emotion on the sideline. There was no blowup or anything that has to be made of it. I understand sometimes the perceptions will be what they are, but like I said the other day, there’s no issue there.”

While Golladay’s numbers in the loss to Washington weren’t all that impressive, his quarterback constructed one of his best games to date. Jones completed 22 of 32 passes (68.8% completion rate) for 249 yards and one touchdown. He additionally rushed for 95 yards and one score on nine carries.

This Giants offense has primarily struggled since Garrett took over as the OC but surely came to play last Thursday night. The unit scored the most points (29) and gained the most yards (391 total) since the organization hired Garrett back in 2020.