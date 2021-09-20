The Giants have experienced a number of recent injuries to their offensive line, and we’re only two games into the new season.

Last week, prior to their Thursday Night Football loss to Washington, the Giants placed starting left guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve. The second-year player has been dealing with a knee injury since training camp and must miss at least two more games.

Following that move, the Giants lost starting center Nick Gates for the season. Gates, who was filling in at left guard against Washington, exited the Week 2 matchup early with a lower leg fracture.

Things change quickly in the NFL, and the Giants are certainly realizing that when it comes to their offensive line and its various health-related issues.

What is the current status of Lemieux?

Well, on Monday, head coach Joe Judge told the media the team is “very hopeful” this isn’t a season-ending issue, but that’s not to say it won’t be.

The Giants are "very hopeful" that Shane Lemiuex's season is not over, per Joe Judge. But reality is he's consulting doctors about potential procedures, Lemiuex has been dealing with a knee injury. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 20, 2021

Asked if Shane Lemieux’s season is over, Judge said he can’t rule anything out. Judge said he’s hopeful Lemieux will return but asked about a potential surgery, Judge said Lemieux is talking with the doctors about “a couple procedures.” — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 20, 2021

There’s still the chance Lemieux could miss the remainder of the year, which would be an enormous blow to a Giants offensive line that’s already experienced its fair share of struggles.

The Giants will likely field Ben Bredeson at the left guard spot in Lemieux’s absence and the former Raven could see additional time there should Shane need to miss a significant number of weeks.

The issue, however, is that Bredeson was the team’s last reserve at guard. So how will New York address that problem?

On Monday, Judge also explained how the team will be giving second-year tackle Matthew Peart a look on the interior of the line. Peart is a reserve tackle behind starting left and right tackles Andrew Thomas and Nate Solder.

OL Matt Peart going to “rotate on through.” Joe Judge mentions we’re going to see him work some inside (guard) now too. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 20, 2021

The Giants are also looking to the free-agent market, and per Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com, worked out a trio of offensive linemen Monday, two of whom are guards.

The #Giants worked out a few offensive linemen today: G Mike Horton, OT Corbin Kafusi and G Cole Banwart. (H/t @AaronWilson_NFL) — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) September 20, 2021

Amid Gate’s absence, the Giants likely plan to start Billy Price at center while Matt Skura is on the active roster as a reserve option.

Price struggled mightily against Washington though, recording just a 28.1 Pro Football Focus grade.

