The legendary Giants quarterback appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday to discuss a multitude of topics.

Eli Manning is never one to pass up a joke, and he certainly took advantage of an opportunity Monday.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the legendary Giants quarterback-turned-Monday Night Football commentator spoke on Tom Brady‘s greatness, but couldn’t leave out the fact he’s responsible for a pair of Brady’s losses on the biggest stage.

"If it weren't for my Mom Tom Brady would probably have 4 more Super Bowls.. it's UNBELIEVABLE" ~@EliManning on how @TomBrady is STILL doing what he does#PMSOverreactionMonday #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/aYUUhLLWrd — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 20, 2021

“If it weren’t for my mom, he would probably have four more [Super Bowl titles] because I won two Super Bowls, Peyton knocked him out of two AFC Championship Games,” Eli said. “So he could’ve had 11 Super Bowls at this point. It’s just unbelievable. And the last years, you could say “well, it was the system, it was Belichick and everything they were doing,” and then all of a sudden he leaves, he goes to a new team, new coach, new coordinators in a pandemic year, and gets the same result and goes to the Super Bowl and wins.

“And then you see him this year — the second year in this offense. He has weapons on the offensive side, the defense is playing great, and you see what he can produce…it’s just unbelievable, there are no words to describe. He just keeps somehow getting better and his arm is still strong and he moves in the pocket and has just that willingness to do whatever it takes to go win. Just that competitive edge that he still has and that drive, it’s unbelievable.”

Brady surely came to play in the Buccaneers’ Week 2 win over the Atlanta Falcons Sunday. The longtime veteran threw for five touchdowns to increase his touchdown total to nine through the first two weeks. In the Week 1 victory over Dallas, Tom threw four touchdowns and a pair of interceptions.

You can catch Eli and Peyton Monday night on ESPN2 for their alternate broadcast of the Monday Night Football matchup between the Packers and Lions.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY

Listen to ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast by clicking here.