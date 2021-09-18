Wide Right Podcast 81 reacts to the Giants’ heartbreaking Week 2 loss to the Washington Football Team this past Thursday.

In one of the more heartbreaking losses you’ll ever see, the Giants allowed a game-winning 43-yard kick to go through the uprights as time expired Thursday night. The walk-off field-goal attempt prior to that was wide to the right and no good, but an offsides penalty on Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence negated the miss, leading to another chance and the eventual victory for the Football Team.

The Giants have thus started the season 0-2 for the fifth consecutive year, and to react to the Week 2 matchup, the Wide Right Podcast has returned for episode 81.

We’ll go over the true reasons for the loss: the poor performance of the defense along with the missed opportunities.

Ironically, this defeat wasn’t on Daniel Jones, the Giants offensive line, or the offensive unit as a whole. New York actually gained the most yards and scored the most points since Jason Garrett took over as the offensive coordinator.

Will the Giants correct their obvious mistakes before they face Atlanta in Week 3? The Falcons are also struggling following a Week 1 blowout loss to Philly, so the upcoming matchup (Sunday, Sept. 26, 1:00 p.m. ET, MetLife Stadium) could be a redemption opportunity for Big Blue.

You can listen to the latest episode of the Wide Right Podcast at the top of the page. The program can additionally be found (and subscribed to) on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, and Google Podcasts.

