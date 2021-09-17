Kenny Golladay expressed his frustrations on the sideline during the Giants’ Week 2 loss to Washington Thursday night.

It’s not an easy time to be a part of this New York Giants organization.

Four wins in 2019 were followed by six in 2020.

And already in 2021, we’re witnessing an 0-2 start, which is certainly leading to frustration.

During NFL Network’s broadcast of the Giants’ Week 2 loss to Washington Thursday night, wide receiver Kenny Golladay was caught shouting on Big Blue’s sideline. It’s widely believed he was shouting at Daniel Jones, no matter what the young quarterback says on the matter.

Daniel Jones explains what happened with him and Kenny Golladay on the sidelines tonight "He was frustrated at the situation, I don't think it was to me or anyone in particular" pic.twitter.com/ZpZQCJUVbw — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) September 17, 2021

Regardless of whether Golladay was yelling at his quarterback or just yelling in general with teammates surrounding him, is how he handled himself justified?

Should Golladay be frustrated with his role?

The lack of significant production from Golladay Thursday night — three catches for 38 yards — didn’t necessarily have to do with the Giants not using him appropriately.

Daniel Jones targeted Golladay eight times throughout the night, the second-most of any New York receiver (behind Sterling Shepard, who notched 10 targets).

The difference, however, is that Shepard caught nine of those balls for a 90% catch rate while Golladay’s trio of receptions led to a 37.5% catch rate.

Jones is providing Golladay with the opportunities to produce — it isn’t like the Giants are completely taking the prized free-agent acquisition out of the game plans like they’re seemingly doing with first-round draft pick Kadarius Toney.

You could argue the Washington coverage was strong, but one of the reasons Golladay was brought to East Rutherford was because of his catch-in-traffic abilities, which weren’t completely on display Thursday night against the Football Team.

Should Golladay be frustrated with the offense?

Look, this offense, as a whole, hasn’t been great for some time. The Jason Garrett-led unit was second-to-last in both yardage and scoring last year and put together a weak opening performance against Denver in which it scored just 13 points (six of which were when time was expiring in regulation and the game was already over).

But on Thursday night, the offense constructed a performance that was superior to the overall brief history of Garrett’s Giants tenure (as an offensive coordinator).

The Giants put 29 points up on the board and racked up 391 total yards — both totals are the most of Garrett’s current tenure (the Giants scored 34 against the Cowboys in Week 5 last year but recorded a defensive touchdown during that matchup).

The reason the Giants’ lost this game was, in large part, due to the performance of the defensive unit. The group failed to consistently pressure Washington (backup) quarterback Taylor Heinicke and made him look like a franchise signal-caller.

It’s usually reasonable to be upset with the Giants offense given the uncreative playbook it entails.

Thursday night wasn’t the time to express frustration with the unit though, which makes Golladay’s apparent irritation all the more puzzling.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter: @RyanHoneyESNY