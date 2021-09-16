The Wide Right Podcast is in full swing for the 2021 NFL season and has dropped a pair of new episodes as Week 2 arrives.

The NFL regular season is back, which means ESNY’s Wide Right Podcast is in full swing.

And to celebrate the arrival of Week 2 (which begins Thursday with the Giants-Washington matchup), the program has returned for episodes 79 and 80.

On episode 79, we’ll go through our best bets for Week 2 (odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Click here to get a $1,050 bonus when you sign up).

We hit the nail on the head with a few of our picks from last week — we took the Jets +5.5 against the Panthers (they lost by five) and the Browns +6 against the Chiefs (they lost by four). For those matchups, we also took Carolina and Kansas City to win outright, which eventually occurred.

Which picks will we get right this week?

Subsequently, on the 80th episode of the program, we’ll preview the Giants‘ Week 2 matchup with Washington, which begins this Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET. What will Big Blue need to do on either side of the ball in order to dig itself out of this 0-1 hole?

As always, both episodes are available on various platforms. You can also locate the latest editions of the program at the top of this page.

Listen to Wide Right Podcast 79 (NFL Best Bets Week 2) on Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here, iHeartRadio here, Stitcher here, and Google Podcasts here.

Listen to Wide Right Podcast 80 (Giants-Washington Preview) on Apple Podcasts here, Spotify here, iHeartRadio here, Stitcher here, and Google Podcasts here.

Follow Ryan Honey on Twitter at @RyanHoneyESNY