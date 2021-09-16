Jamison Crowder is back with the Jets following a stint on the Reserve/COVID-19 list that caused him to miss Week 1.

The Jets and Zach Wilson get one of their receivers back.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports the team has activated wideout Jamison Crowder from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Crowder tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month despite being vaccinated and was forced to miss the Jets’ Week 1 loss to Carolina this past Sunday.

He should be able to suit up for the team’s Week 2 matchup against the Patriots (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET).

In Crowder’s absence, the Jets looked to Corey Davis for much of the production through the air against Carolina. The veteran receiver, who the Jets signed to a three-year deal this past offseason, caught five balls for 97 yards and a pair of touchdowns — the only two times the Jets crossed the plane all day.

The Jets also expect to return Keelan Cole, who’s been dealing with a knee injury and didn’t partake in the Week 1 loss. Cole was a limited participant on Wednesday’s injury report.

Keelan was also a free-agent pickup in the offseason, having signed a one-year deal with Gang Green.