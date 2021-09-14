b.j. goodson thomas morstead jets
Syndication: The Tennessean

Ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the New England Patriots, the New York Jets are adding bodies to the roster.

The Jets are looking to the free-agent market to combat the numerous injury-related issues they currently possess.

According to multiple reporters, the Jets are signing linebacker B.J. Goodson and punter Thomas Morstead. ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported the Goodson signing while SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reported the acquisition of Morstead, which came following a workout.

The Goodson signing comes after the Jets experienced injuries to numerous linebackers within the organization.

Jarrad Davis, who was projected to be a starter, suffered an ankle injury during the preseason and is currently on injured reserve. He needs to miss the first three games of the year before he can potentially return to the game field but the Jets are hoping to bring him back around the Week 6 bye.

Rookie Jamien Sherwood (ankle) and Blake Cashman (hamstring) are also set to miss a few weeks.

Goodson was a 2016 fourth-round draft pick of the Giants and was with Big Blue from 2016-18. He most recently spent time with the Browns in 2020, when he combined for 91 tackles and a pair of interceptions in 14 games.

The Morstead signing comes in the midst of Braden Mann’s knee injury, which occurred in the early stages of Sunday’s loss to Carolina. Mann will need to miss 4-6 weeks, per The Athletic’s Connor Hughes.

Morstead appeared in 190 games for the Saints from 2009-20 and was just released this past March. He’s currently partaking in his age-35 season.