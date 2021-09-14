Ahead of their Week 2 matchup with the New England Patriots, the New York Jets are adding bodies to the roster.

The Jets are looking to the free-agent market to combat the numerous injury-related issues they currently possess.

According to multiple reporters, the Jets are signing linebacker B.J. Goodson and punter Thomas Morstead. ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported the Goodson signing while SNY’s Ralph Vacchiano reported the acquisition of Morstead, which came following a workout.

Source: #Jets are signing free-agent LB B.J. Goodson (as @TomPelissero said). A 2016 fourth-round pick of the #Giants. Goodson, 28, has 43 career starts, including 14 last year for the #Browns. Need LB help due to Davis, Sherwood and Cashman injuries. — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 14, 2021

And the winner is … Veteran punter Thomas Morstead, a long-time Saint who was released in March, is signing with the Jets, per @TomPelissero. https://t.co/U9zTUC3dK3 — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 14, 2021

The Goodson signing comes after the Jets experienced injuries to numerous linebackers within the organization.

Jarrad Davis, who was projected to be a starter, suffered an ankle injury during the preseason and is currently on injured reserve. He needs to miss the first three games of the year before he can potentially return to the game field but the Jets are hoping to bring him back around the Week 6 bye.

Rookie Jamien Sherwood (ankle) and Blake Cashman (hamstring) are also set to miss a few weeks.

Goodson was a 2016 fourth-round draft pick of the Giants and was with Big Blue from 2016-18. He most recently spent time with the Browns in 2020, when he combined for 91 tackles and a pair of interceptions in 14 games.

The Morstead signing comes in the midst of Braden Mann’s knee injury, which occurred in the early stages of Sunday’s loss to Carolina. Mann will need to miss 4-6 weeks, per The Athletic’s Connor Hughes.

#Jets injuries Mekhi Becton is out a “minimum” of 4-6 weeks. Joyner tore his triceps. He’s out the season. Sherwood is out a couple of weeks. Cashman out a couple of weeks. Braden Mann is out 4-6 weeks. Per Saleh. Yikes. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 13, 2021

Morstead appeared in 190 games for the Saints from 2009-20 and was just released this past March. He’s currently partaking in his age-35 season.