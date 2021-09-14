Joe Judge and the Giants will be facing Chase Young and the Washington Football Team this Thursday night.

The Giants possess a daunting task this Thursday night when they take on the division-rival Washington Football Team in Week 2.

2020 No. 2 overall draft pick Chase Young mans a strong Washington defensive line and overall defensive unit that was second in total yards allowed last year. The second-year edge rusher could wreak havoc on any offensive line in this league, and Joe Judge certainly understands that.

“Nobody misevaluated him [in the draft], I’ll tell you that,” the Big Blue head coach said Tuesday, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “Maybe he didn’t go high enough.”

Him going higher in the draft would’ve obviously landed him in the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals, who owned the No. 1 overall pick that year and chose then-LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

The Giants’ first-round pick in 2020 (No. 4 overall) was offensive tackle Andrew Thomas who, ironically, will be going up against Young, his fellow draft-class mate. It’s a highly difficult assignment for Thomas, who sits on the blindside of what’s a weak Giants offensive line.

Judge additionally gave a glowing review of Montez Sweat, an additional Washington edge rusher who lines up opposite Young in a 4-3 defensive scheme.

Not only does the New York offensive line need to come together in regard to protecting Daniel Jones from the pair of talented defensive ends, but the unit must also improve in the run game. During Sunday’s loss to the Broncos, the Giants conjured up just 60 yards on the ground — Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker couldn’t find space and the issues played a role in the team’s overall execution failures.

Unfortunately, however, starting left guard Shane Lemieux is dealing with a knee injury and it’s unclear if he’ll be able to suit up Thursday. Lemieux had a “did not practice” designation on the Monday injury report (which was an estimation). Reporters then didn’t see him during Tuesday’s practice.

Very brief open practice window but didn’t spot LG Shane Lemieux (knee). — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) September 14, 2021

Lemieux didn’t play for more than half of Sunday’s loss to Denver.