Mekhi Becton suffered an injury in the third quarter of the Jets’ Week 1 loss to the Carolina Panthers Sunday.

It isn’t the best-case scenario for Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton, but it’s certainly not the worst-case scenario either.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Becton, who left Sunday’s loss to Carolina with a knee injury, will be out around 4-5 weeks. Mekhi has suffered knee cap dislocation.

Mekhi Becton will be out about 4-5 weeks after arthroscopic surgery to remove loose bodies, source said. So, subluxation, MCL sprain, and minor surgery coming. But he’ll be back this season after a stint on IR. https://t.co/MaBXtrqSkB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2021

It’s unclear how the Jets will handle this situation moving forward, but the team does employ reinforcement options. George Fant, who started at right tackle Sunday, is on the roster and so is Morgan Moses, who the team signed to a one-year deal this past offseason.

The Jets could have Moses take on the right tackle duties while Fant performs on Zach Wilson‘s blindside, or vice versa. Chuma Edoga is additionally on the active roster, but he’s most definitely a depth piece behind both Fant and Moses.

Since Becton is expected to hit injured reserve, he’ll be required to miss at least three games. Following those three missed games, the Jets could designate him to return to practice and then would subsequently possess a 21-day window to activate him. Not activating Becton during that 21-day period would lead to the second-year tackle hitting injured reserve for the remainder of the season.

A 4-5-week rehab period could lead to Becton returning at some point in October; there’s a chance he could be ready for the team’s Week 7 matchup with the Patriots on Oct. 24.

The Jets offensive line put together a poor performance against the Panthers. With Becton now missing time, expect the unit to potentially regress.