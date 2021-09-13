Safety Lamarcus Joyner suffered the injury this past Sunday during the Jets’ Week 1 road loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Awful news coming out of Florham Park as the Jets are 0-1 to begin the season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports safety Lamarcus Joyner suffered a torn tendon in his arm after he left Sunday’s loss with an elbow injury. He needs surgery and is expected to be done for the season.

The Jets just inked Joyner to a one-year deal this past offseason; the veteran earned the start Sunday alongside fellow safety Marcus Maye.

#Jets DB Lamarcus Joyner, who exited the game with an elbow injury, suffered an apparent torn tendon in his arm that will require surgery, source said. Pending further tests, the injury likely knocks him out for the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2021

Joyner didn’t see much time prior to his exit. He was on the field for just nine defensive snaps and two special teams snaps against the Panthers. During that time, he recorded only one total tackle.

If Joyner is indeed out for the year, the Jets need to consider reinforcement options, which they do possess.

The team employs Sheldrick Redwine, Adrian Colbert, and Michael Carter II on the active roster. Second-year man Ashtyn Davis, who’s dealing with a foot injury, is currently on injured reserve. The earliest he can return is the Week 4 matchup with the Titans (Sunday, Oct. 3).

The Jets could also always look to the free-agent market in order to resolve this notable issue. According to Spotrac, they currently own a little over $11.25 million in cap space, so the financial leeway is present if Joe Douglas wants to make a move.

But if a new face needs to be acquired, the Jets must move fast — they face the Patriots in Week 2 this Sunday afternoon.