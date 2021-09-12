It’s a new era in Florham Park. The Jets’ rookie quarterback-coach tandem will face the Panthers in Week 1.

We are upon a new era in the history of New York Jets football.

The organization fired Adam Gase and traded Sam Darnold this offseason, two moves that paved the way for the hiring of Robert Saleh and drafting of Zach Wilson.

There’s optimism in the air, something Jets fans haven’t exprienced in quite some time. The Jets are headed in the right direction and are in the early stages of what could be something special.

It all starts Sunday afternoon when Gang Green takes on the Panthers, who are led by a familiar face in Darnold.

Game Info

New York Jets @ Carolina Panthers

Sunday, September 12, 2021 — 1:00 PM EDT

TV: CBS

Radio: ESPN NY 98.7FM

Players to Watch

Zach Wilson

All eyes will be fixated on the Jets’ rookie quarterback.

The upside is tremendous and the potential is massive. Wilson impressed during the preseason and developed a rapport in camp with receivers Corey Davis and Elijah Moore.

Now, it’s time to build off that productive period during the 17-game slate.

For the first time ever, we’ll get to witness Wilson go up against a legitimate starting defense in the regular season. How he performs is yet to be revealed, but don’t expect it all to be perfect.

There may be mistakes; there may be head-scratching decisions. But it’s all part of the growing process.

Marcus Maye

Marcus Maye might very well have a chip on his shoulder.

Following a contract stalemate that led to him not receiving an extension this Summer along with a captaincy snub, the talented safety is looking to prove he’s the creme of the crop at his position.

Maye will need to undergo another big year in order to earn the payday he desires, whether he eventually gets it from the Jets are one of the other 32 teams in this league.

Last year, Marcus recorded 88 combined tackles and 11 pass breakups — will he improve on those numbers in 2021?

Hamsah Nasirildeen/Jamien Sherwood

Amid linebacker Jarrad Davis’ ankle injury (which could keep him out until around the Week 6 bye), the Jets will be fielding rookie linebackers Hamsah Nasirildeen and Jamien Sherwood.

There’s budding confidence in the two first-year players, but it will still be intriguing witnessing how either rookie fares in his inaugural regular-season game.

Like with Zach Wilson, there will be growing pains between the two — it’ll take some time for the game to slow down. Luckily, they’ll have veteran and defensive captain C.J. Mosley by their side.

Zach Wilson Under-32.5 Pass Attempts (-130)

It’s the rookie’s first-ever regular-season game.

Therefore, the Jets and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur will not want all the pressure to be on the young signal-caller.

Expect New York to run the ball a decent amount in order to limit the amount of stress on Wilson. This will help open up the play-action where Zach could thrive and, importantly for this bet, keep his pass-attempt total below 32.5.

Tevin Coleman Over-30.5 Rush Yards (-115)

We just spoke about how the Jets are expected to run the ball a significant amount in order to take the pressure off Wilson.

This concept should lead to this rushing-yard prop bet also hitting.

While the Jets could be utilizing a running back committee, Tevin Coleman is still atop the depth chart and might be assuming the slight majority of the load. Surpassing 30.5 rushing yards shouldn’t take many carries anyway.

C.J. Mosley Over-4.5 Tackles (+100)

I couldn’t believe my eyes when I saw this bet.

$100 wager to earn a profit of $100, and all that has to happen is for C.J. Mosley to record over 4.5 tackles?

This is a steal of a bet at DraftKings Sportsbook and one that’s sure to hit. Mosley will be the leader of this front seven and may need to pick up the slack if mistakes are made by Nasirildeen and Sherwood.

