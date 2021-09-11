Episode 77 of the Wide Right Podcast will preview the Giants-Broncos Week 1 matchup, set to take place Sunday afternoon.

The regular season is here and the Giants commence their 17-game slate Sunday afternoon against Denver.

It’ll be a crucial matchup to see if Daniel Jones has improved and if the Big Blue defense can repeat its strong 2020 performance.

And to preview it all, the Wide Right Podcast has returned for episode 77.

We’ll discuss what the Giants will need to do on either side of the ball in order for New York to start out 1-0. While the Broncos aren’t the toughest opponent, this won’t be that easy of a victory given Denver’s strong defense.

But before we get into the regular-season opener, we will discuss Dak Prescott‘s greatness, which was certainly on display Thursday night against the Buccaneers. While not fully healthy, the Cowboys quarterback was 42-for-58 with 403 yards and three touchdowns.

Not believing Dak is a top-10 quarterback at this point is a horrible take in and of itself — people truly underestimate the number of teams that would prefer employing him over their current quarterback situation.

But all in all, the regular season is back, and the Wide Right Podcast is in full swing with multiple episodes every week, including this weekly preview of the upcoming Giants game.

