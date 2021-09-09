Sam Darnold says he won’t have revenge on his mind when he takes the field against the New York Jets on Sunday.

“Revenge game” is a term that is thrown around often. It refers to when a player goes up against his former team and thus, is seeking revenge against the team that cast him aside. That’s not going to be the case when Sam Darnold goes up against the New York Jets on Sunday.

In fact, the fourth-year quarterback who spent three years with Gang Green is owning up to his mistakes in New York before anything else.

“I feel like, for me, every opportunity I’ve found a way to kind of take advantage of,’’ Darnold told David Newton of ESPN.com. “The Jets was kind of the first time in my life that I got something — and that was taken away from me, for multiple reasons.

“I definitely didn’t play good enough in my stint there. And I put it on myself.’’

Darnold, 24, didn’t live up to expectations during his Jets tenure, but there is plenty of blame to go around. Former general manager Mike Maccagnan didn’t invest in the offensive line to protect Darnold and Adam Gase was a disaster of a head coach.

However, Darnold has never run from criticism. There are valid criticisms to make of Darnold in his NFL career so far, but he has always been a stand-up guy when it comes to taking blame.

Darnold will be going up against the new savior in New York — Zach Wilson. The BYU product flashed positive signs during the preseason and he is working with a much better foundation than Darnold ever had in green and white.

The Jets will travel south to take on the Panthers in Carolina on Sunday. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m. ET.