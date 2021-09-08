This long-term deal with the Jets and FUBO Sportsbook will lead to MetLife Stadium establishing a betting lounge in the venue.

Enormous sports betting news coming out of East Rutherford.

FUBO Sportsbook has gone into business with the New York Jets and has signed a long-term sponsorship deal. FUBO will become an official sports betting partner of the Jets and the deal is set to establish a FUBO Sportsbook Lounge within the confines of MetLife Stadium.

The New York Jets today announced a multi-year partnership with Fubo Sportsbook to become an official sports betting partner of the team. The Fubo Sportsbook Lounge at MetLife Stadium for Jets home games will debut during the 2021-22 NFL season. — RLinnehanXL (@RLinnehanXl) September 8, 2021

The Jets announced in a press release that attendees of Jets home games who are at least 21 years of age will be able to enter the lounge and can live bet, watch every occurring NFL game, and still watch the Jets play on the MetLife Stadium turf from the patio area.

“This partnership with Fubo Sportsbook is another major step for the New York Jets in our journey to prioritize engagement with our fan base, including the enhancement of their overall stadium experience on game day,” Jets VP of Business Development and Ventures Jeff Fernandez said in a press release. “With Fubo Sportsbook, Jets fans will be treated to their innovative mobile viewing and wagering platform, which will be brought to life at the dynamic new Fubo Sportsbook Lounge.”

“The New York Jets are a leading sports organization with a strong base of enthusiastic and loyal fans and we strongly believe in the future success of the team. We are excited to be their partner in offering this community a truly unique sports betting and entertainment experience,” Fubo Gaming president Scott Butera said in the same press release. “The Fubo Sportsbook is designed to meet the increased demand for interactivity by integrating real-time sports streaming with personalized wagering experiences. The Fubo Sportsbook will also have the ability to leverage first-party data to understand viewing preferences and provide relevant bet recommendations.”

This will be the first sponsorship of any professional sports team for FUBO Sportsbook, which is slated to launch later this year.