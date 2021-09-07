Football is back, and ahead of their regular-season opener, the Jets have revealed their unofficial Week 1 depth chart.

It’s depth chart season in the NFL, and the Jets have joined the party by releasing their unofficial Week 1 version.

Jets UNOFFICIAL depth chart. Saleh has yet to announce starters at RT, NB and CB2. #Jets pic.twitter.com/g0ybDuRsAu — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) September 7, 2021

No real surprises here. Sure, Michael Carter sitting towards the bottom of the depth chart may stand out to you, but the Jets will be utilizing a running back committee anyway, so the rookie is slated to see time.

Two first-year players also sit atop the depth chart for the linebacking corps — Hamsah Nasirildeen (sixth-rounder out of Florida State) and Jamien Sherwood (fifth-rounder out of Auburn) could earn starts this Sunday against Carolina.

There are still some spots on the unofficial chart, however, that haven’t been decided yet.

The recipient of the right tackle role is still unclear and could go to Morgan Moses or George Fant. This spot has played host to one of the more crucial position battles prior to the regular season. Fant was the primary starter there last year but the Jets brought in Moses (97 starts with Washington from 2014-20) on a one-year deal this past offseason.

It’s also yet to be officially decided who will assume the starting boundary corner role opposite Bryce Hall. The occupant could’ve originally been Bless Austin before his surprise cut last week.

Isaiah Dunn, rookie Brandin Echols (sixth-rounder out of Kentucky), and rookie Jason Pinnock (fifth-rounder out of Pitt) are all up for that job.

The Jets and Panthers kick off this Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET in Charlotte, North Carolina.