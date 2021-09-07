There aren’t many surprises to the Giants’ unofficial Week 1 depth chart. However, there might be one on the offensive line.

The Giants revealed their unofficial depth chart for their Week 1 matchup with the Broncos (Sunday, Sept. 12) on Tuesday.

Of course, you have Daniel Jones starting. Of course, you have guys like Kenny Golladay, Blake Martinez, Logan Ryan, and Jabrill Peppers in their expected roles.

But there could be one surprise (at least to some people), albeit be unofficial at this point — Nate Solder is the starting right tackle.

If this remains the case for Sunday, that would mean second-year tackle Matthew Peart would be riding the bench at least to commence the game. There’s still the chance you see a tackle rotation that includes Peart, Solder, and second-year left tackle Andrew Thomas, which the Giants implemented at times last year (although Cam Fleming was around instead of Solder).

The Giants also list Saquon Barkley as their top running back as he makes progress towards a return to the game field. Barkley is coming off an ACL tear that caused him to miss 14 games last year.

Other notable standouts of the unofficial depth chart include Tae Crowder residing in the inside linebacker role alongside Blake Martinez and Oshane Ximines starting at one of the two outside linebacker spots instead of rookie Azeez Ojulari.

The Giants will surely look to ease Ojulari into the system given his inexperience.

Also, expect Carter Coughlin to find notable reps at inside linebacker despite serving as a reserve on this unofficial depth chart.