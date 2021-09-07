logan ryan giants
Syndication: The Record

The Giants create some additional cap flexibility.

Ryan Honey

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning the Giants converted part of Logan Ryan‘s base salary into signing bonus money.

This helps create some cap room for the organization with the regular season approaching. The Giants take on the Broncos at 4:25 p.m. ET this Sunday afternoon.

Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports the financial move should add approximately $2 million to Ryan’s cap hits in both 2022 and 2023, the final two years of his current contract. The veteran defensive back agreed to a three-year extension last December.

Increasing the amount of available cap room could assist the Giants with any sort of emergency throughout the 17-game slate, such as if a free agent needs to be signed to help fill the void left by an injured starter.