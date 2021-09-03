Jamison Crowder will head to the Reserve/COVID-19 list with the Jets’ regular-season opener just nine days away.

Not great news for the Jets with the regular season approaching.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports wide receiver Jamison Crowder has tested positive for COVID-19 and will thus head to the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

#Jets WR Jamison Crowder tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell @RapSheet and me. It’s believed this is an isolated case. But Crowder is going on the COVID list and his status is now up in the air for the Week 1 opener against the #Panthers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 3, 2021

It’s unclear whether Crowder is vaccinated against COVID-19 — this will be a factor in regard to when he’s allowed to return to the field.

There’s a chance Jamison won’t be able to suit up in the Week 1 matchup with the Panthers (Sunday, Sept. 12) due to this positive test. This would be a blow to a Jets offense and a rookie quarterback in Zach Wilson who needs all the help he can get in order to develop.

If Crowder isn’t good to go, New York possesses other options in the passing game it could rely on.

Corey Davis and rookie Elijah Moore will be heavily involved in the offensive game plans and free-agent pickup Keelan Cole could be in the mix as well.

Second-year man Denzel Mims could also see an enhanced role should Crowder need to sit out the season opener.

Crowder is entering his third year with the team after the organization restructured his contract this past offseason. He was Gang Green’s top wideout when Sam Darnold was in Florham Park but has seen his role sort of diminish amid numerous 2021 offseason moves regarding the receiver room.

Taking everything into consideration, there’s a chance this could be Crowder’s final season with the team.