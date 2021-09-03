There are numerous Jets-related futures bets to place money on — we’ve come together with five intriguing ones.

Football is back and it’s time to break out the wallet for betting-related purposes.

Spreads, moneylines, and totals will be crossing your mind numerous times over the next few months.

The same goes for futures bets– there are countless ones you can bet on across different online sportsbooks, and for your interest, ESNY has come up with five pertaining to the New York Jets.

Zach Wilson to Throw More TD Passes than Jared Goff (-120, DraftKings Sportsbook)

I don’t think it’s unreasonable whatsoever to say Zach Wilson will have more touchdown passes than Jared Goff.

Wilson is more capable of escaping the pocket and extending plays in order to find open receivers than Goff is and it’s clear Wilson has a better supporting cast surrounding him. Corey Davis and Elijah Moore are expected to be superior offensive weapons than Detroit receivers Kalif Raymond and Tyrell Williams.

Goff threw only 22 and 20 touchdowns in 2019 and 2020, respectively, and that was with the various weapons he had out in Los Angeles.

Quinnen Williams Under-7.0 Sacks (+100, DraftKings Sportsbook)

Defensive end Carl Lawson is out for the season with a torn Achilles, which means Quinnen Williams is now the top player on this Jets defensive line.

Thus, expect the third-year player to see double teams in a multitude of games.

Williams will be a significant focal point of any offensive line going up against Robert Saleh’s defensive unit, which will make it that much more difficult for Quinnen to rack up at least 7.5 sacks in 2021.

Jets & Eagles each Under-6.5 Wins (+270, FanDuel Sportsbook)

The Jets are on the right path to success, yes. But don’t expect everything to come to fruition in year one of a new system.

There will be some rough performances this season given the team’s young roster and the numerous injuries on the defensive side of the ball (Carl Lawson is out for the year and Jarrad Davis may not return until around the Week 6 bye).

A six-win record for this team seems totally realistic.

But then what about Philly?

Well, winning six games should be a difficult task for the Eagles — the offensive line was one of the league’s worst last year and it’s unclear whether head coach Nick Sirianni or quarterback Jalen Hurts are the right choices for their respective roles.

Zach Wilson to Win Offensive Rookie of the Year (+900, BetMGM)

The big news this week was the Patriots’ selection of rookie Mac Jones to lead their offense moving forward. This comes in the midst of the decision to cut veteran quarterback Cam Newton.

That means a ton of eyes are on the Alabama product to win the 2021 Offensive Rookie of the Year, but I still believe Zach Wilson will be the more impressive first-year player.

Jones may be in a better situation with a superior offensive line and proven head coach, but Wilson is the more talented quarterback with much higher upside, which could lead to performances more impressive than what Mac Jones is truly bringing to the table.

I also don’t think Wilson’s situation is all that bad — he has talented receivers by his side and an offensive coordinator (Mike LaFleur) who helped San Francisco become the 12th-best passing team last year despite the 49ers employing average-to-below-average quarterbacks.

Zach Wilson Under-13.5 INTs (+100, FOX Bet)

The Jets have put Zach Wilson in a position where he can grow, develop, and importantly, limit the turnovers. They’ve upgraded the offensive line with the acquisition of guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and have put together a running back committee that should take pressure off the rookie signal-caller and prevent him from becoming overwhelmed.

Taking everything into consideration, it’s tough to imagine Wilson throwing 14 or more picks unless he has a few games in which he throws three interceptions each.

