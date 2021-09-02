Rutgers and Temple are moving their game from Thursday to Saturday after remnants of Hurricane Ida ripped through New Jersey.

There is a ton of excitement surrounding the Rutgers football program this year, but Scarlet Knights fans will have to wait a little longer for the season to start.

According to Chris Iseman of USA Today, Rutgers and Temple are rescheduling their Week 1 matchup for Saturday. The two schools were originally set to meet on Thursday night, but Mother Nature had other ideas.

Hurricane Ida ripped through the tri-state area on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning. There was no way that Rutgers would be able to fill SHI Stadium on Thursday night.

Here’s a quick look at the River Road entrance heading into the stadium. #Rutgers #Temple pic.twitter.com/W8euo3wpm6 — Richard Schnyderite (@RichieSRivals) September 2, 2021

A tour of Rutgers Law! pic.twitter.com/sZUzrvTKKF — marissa catalano (@mcatalano77) September 2, 2021

RU-STATUS: State Highway 18 is closed in both directions in the New Brunswick area due to flooding. Please plan an alterative route. — Rutgers Police (@Rutgers_PD) September 2, 2021

Although Rutgers finished 3-6 last year, there is energy in Piscataway with head coach Greg Schiano back for the long haul. He is hitting the recruiting trail hard as the Scarlet Knights try to recreate the magic from Schiano’s first stint.

The Rutgers football Twitter account released a star-studded video wishing Schiano and his team all the best.

Back on the Banks with a sold out Rutgers Nation‼️ Welcome back, @GregSchiano🪓 pic.twitter.com/cy50EB5WLl — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) September 1, 2021

We are still waiting on an official kick-off time for Saturday’s game. The season-opener is sold out. More to come on this developing story.