The 2017 first-round pick of the 49ers hasn’t partaken in a regular-season game since 2018, having dealt with off-field issues as well as a torn ACL and LCL suffered in May 2019.

But according to Ian Rapoport, the Jets will be working him out with their Week 1 matchup approaching (Sunday, Sept. 12).

Former #49ers 1st-round LB Reuben Foster is working out for the #Jets today, per agent @malkikawa, as he looks to get back on the field for the 1st time in 2 years. Foster has battled back from knee surgery while with Washington but put himself in position to get a look from NYJ. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2021

The 49ers drafted Foster out of Alabama with the No. 31 overall pick in 2017 after he was a unanimous All-American and first-team All-SEC selection in 2016. He played in 10 games his rookie campaign and racked up 72 total tackles (59 solo) with five quarterback hits.

He played six games for the Niners in 2018 but was eventually released following an arrest for domestic violence. He was subsequently picked up by Washington but never played a regular-season game for the Football Team.

There is a present connection with the Jets — head coach Robert Saleh was the defensive coordinator for San Francisco during Foster’s tenure in the Golden City. Saleh and the San Fran coaching staff valued Foster, given they started him in all 16 games he played for them.

At 27 years old, there’s a chance Foster could still portray that first-round-caliber talent for Gang Green. However, he’ll need to remain healthy and out of the headlines.

The Jets need to add to the linebacking corps given Jarrad Davis’ recent ankle injury, which could keep him out until around the team’s Week 6 bye. New York may start rookie Jamien Sherwood in Davis’ spot while Foster could be used as a depth piece (if he makes the team).