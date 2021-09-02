The regular season is right around the corner. What are five Giants-related bets you should put money on this year?

The preseason has concluded and we are about a week and a half away from the Giants‘ regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos (Sunday, Sept. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET).

This means one thing: the betting scene is coming alive.

Legal online sports betting is massive this time of year and will continue to be throughout the 2021 NFL season. Needless to say, many will be opening their wallets for a number of different plays, such as moneylines, spreads, totals, and yes, futures bets.

The latter-most type of wager will be huge, both in regard to the NFL and your beloved New York Giants. There are various Big Blue futures bets across a number of different online sportsbooks that ESNY has discovered, and thankfully, we’ve garnered five great ones you should consider.

Over-7.0 Wins (-130, FanDuel Sportsbook)

Regardless of what occurs, I do think the Giants will surpass seven wins — a $130 bet on this occurrence would net you a profit of $100 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

With no Saquon Barkley for much of the year, no Kenny Golladay, and in the first year of a new system (led by Joe Judge, Jason Garrett, and Patrick Graham), the Giants were able to notch six victories in 2020.

Following numerous offseason moves, it’s most certainly possible the Giants could win at least two more. The extra game in the newly formed 17-game regular-season slate should additionally help them achieve that.

To Make Playoffs as Wild Card (+750, FanDuel Sportsbook)

Given the offseason acquisitions to improve the roster and the expectation Daniel Jones could heavily develop, the playoffs are finally a legitimate possibility in East Rutherford.

But while I think that, I can’t see the Giants making it as the winner of the NFC East division.

Given Dak Prescott is returning for the Cowboys and how strong Washington’s defense is, one of those two ballclubs is likely more inclined to sit atop the division once the regular season concludes.

Achieving a Wild Card spot is possible though. And with +750 odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, this could be a good value bet.

To Lose in WC (+400, DraftKings Sportsbook)

Don’t expect the Giants to make it deep into the postseason though.

There are still some issues with this ballclub and Big Blue isn’t at the level that some other NFC teams are, such as Seattle, Tampa Bay, Green Bay, and the Rams.

Saying the Giants will make the postseason is reasonable. Saying they will make it to the NFC Divisional Round isn’t.

Kenny Golladay Under-5.5 TD Receptions (+105, FOX Bet)

Kenny Golladay is one of the new shiny toys of this offense, and the veteran has a knack for the end zone (he led the NFL with 11 touchdown receptions in 2019).

But given the other (hopefully healthy) weapons the Giants are expected to employ on the offensive side of the ball, Golladay may not earn the appropriate number of targets to garner at least six touchdown receptions.

Kadarius Toney will be in the mix for touchdown catches and so will Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton, Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, and Saquon Barkley.

Saquon Barkley Comeback Player of the Year (+800, BetMGM)

If Saquon Barkley can remain healthy throughout the season, there’s nothing he won’t be able to do. Consistent availability should once again lead to him succeeding in a number of ways and becoming a prime asset of this offense.

Returning to 2018-level success would be a dramatic turnaround from 2020 when he missed 14 games due to an ACL tear.

That dramatic turnaround is feasible and is what needs to occur for a Comeback Player of the Year Award to be achieved, and given the long +800 odds, this could be a phenomenal play.

