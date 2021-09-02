The Brooklyn Nets aren’t done in free agency. They are adding another big man to the roster in veteran power forward Paul Millsap.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Brooklyn Nets and Paul Millsap have reached an agreement on a deal.

Charania adds that Millsap was also considering the Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Clippers. The details on Millsap’s contract are still unknown.

Millsap is a 15-year NBA veteran who has spent time with the Utah Jazz, Atlanta Hawks, and Denver Nuggets. He has career averages of 13.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. At 36, Millsap is one of the oldest players in the NBA.

Although Millsap is listed as a power forward, we expect the Nets to roll him out as a center from time to time.

Right now, the depth chart at center includes Blake Griffin, Nicolas Claxton, Bruce Brown, and rookie Day’Ron Sharpe. DeAndre Jordan is still on the roster, but he is likely to be bought out before the start of training camp.

Brooklyn is taking a measured approach to free agency. Obviously, they did not have a ton of money to spend with Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving (and Joe Harris) taking up a huge chunk of the salary cap.

Instead of big splash signings, the Nets are adding experienced veterans like Millsap and Patty Mills. For general manager Sean Marks, winning a championship is all about finding role players who can fill in around the big three.

Millsap and Mills both bring a wealth of playoff experience. Millsap has 129 playoff games under his belt while Mills has 90 and a championship on his resumé.