Bless Austin could’ve been a starting boundary corner for the Jets, who now need to decide who they will field in that role.

Like every other team in the NFL, the Jets have made a number of roster moves this week, including a few on Wednesday.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Jets are releasing cornerback Bless Austin after looking for a trade partner.

Austin recorded 63 combined tackles with four pass breakups in 11 games last year.

#Jets are releasing CB Bless Austin, source says. Surprise here, though they had talks with teams to see if they could trade him recently.

Robert Saleh spoke Wednesday on the parting of ways with Austin.

Robert Saleh on Bless Austin's release: "With the youth that we have at corner and the competition that they've been able to provide, we're going to give those guys a run"

“Very appreciative towards Bless, he’s a good young man,” the rookie head coach said. “With the youth we have at corner and the competition they’ve all been able to provide and the growth that they’ve all been able to have since OTAs and training camp, we’re going to give those guys a run and give them an opportunity to compete over this last week and a half [until the Sept. 12 regular-season opener] and roll with those guys.”

But as Austin departs Florham Park, a few individuals arrive.

Per DJ Bien-Aime of the New York Daily News, the Jets claimed defensive end Tim Ward and linebacker Quincy Williams — the brother of Quinnen Williams.

Jets have claimed LB Quincy Williams ( Q's brother) and DE Tim Ward

Quincy was a 2019 third-round pick of the Jaguars out of Murray State and was with Jacksonville the last two seasons before being waived on Tuesday. He racked up just 11 total tackles through seven games last year after recording 48 in 11 matchups during his rookie campaign.

Ward went undrafted out of Old Dominion in 2019 and subsequently won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs during his rookie season.