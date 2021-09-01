The Giants will be retiring defensive end Michael Strahan’s No. 92 jersey this November when the team hosts the Eagles.

A number of former Giants reunited Wednesday on Good Morning America, and for a phenomenal reason and occasion.

Eli Manning, Justin Tuck, and Jessie Armstead appeared on the daily program in New York City to surprise Michael Strahan, former Giants defensive end and current GMA host, with the news that his No. 92 jersey will be retired this year.

The organization plans to retire Strahan’s jersey on Sunday, Nov. 28 when the Giants host the visiting Philadelphia Eagles for a 1:00 p.m. ET game.

WE HAVE A *GIANT* SURPRISE! We got @michaelstrahan good this morning with a HUGE surprise from his @Giants teammates Eli Manning, Jessie Armstead and Justin Tuck! pic.twitter.com/7qLiFgsAj3 — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 1, 2021

We are honored to announce the @Giants will retire our own @michaelstrahan’s #92 on November 28th ahead of their game against the Philadelphia Eagles. pic.twitter.com/XpCvKJ2Kwr — Good Morning America (@GMA) September 1, 2021

Ironically, Strahan broke the franchise’s career sack record against the Eagles back during the 2007 season, surpassing Lawrence Taylor’s career mark of 142.0.

“[The jersey retirement] is the ultimate respect from your team — you did so much in that number that you represented, not just on the field but off the field and in the community for the team, that we want to honor you by making sure, not that no one else wears that number, but that the number is significant and attached to you and what you’ve done in New York,” Strahan said.

“I’m honored by it, I’m really stunned…I had no idea what was going on [today] so I’m a little stunned. But I’m thankful to have guys like this who have always been there for me, who have taken time out of their busy lives and schedules to be here to surprise me with this.”

Officially official 🤩 pic.twitter.com/yMQhLaatYe — New York Giants (@Giants) September 1, 2021

The news of Strahan’s eventual jersey retirement has been known for quite some time but the organization didn’t want to hold the ceremony during the pandemic-impacted 2020 season for obvious reasons.

Michael wasn’t the only one in that GMA studio who will be receiving this type of experience in 2021 — Manning will also have his jersey retirement ceremony this year. The Giants plan to hold that during the Week 3 home matchup against the Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 26 (1:00 p.m. ET).