A number of new faces are in East Rutherford — which new Giants jersey or jerseys should you spend money on for the 2021 season?

The Giants‘ retro white jersey should be their primary road jersey.

And many would agree.

The blue numbering and lettering in place of the red is a great touch and I love the old school “GIANTS” logo on the helmet instead of the more modern “NY” logo.

It’s the best jersey the Giants currently use — it far outweighs the home blue and primary road white.

So if you’re going to purchase any one of the following three players’ jerseys, you’d be best off making sure it’s the retro white version.

Of course, it’s your choice — I’m just trying to provide reasonable advice.

Let’s look at the top new Giants jerseys to purchase ahead of the Sept. 12 opener.

3. CB Adoree’ Jackson

The Giants acquired Adoree’ Jackson on a three-year deal this past offseason and the veteran is expected to be the starting boundary corner opposite Pro Bowler James Bradberry.

Jackson is arguably the most significant addition to the defensive unit and he’ll surely be a large part of what the Giants are building on that side of the ball.

While his jersey won’t be the most popular one at MetLife Stadium this year, his No. 22 uniform will definitely be an underrated choice of attire for home games.

2. WR Kadarius Toney

Kadarius Toney has undergone a bizarre start to his NFL career.

An injury during the preseason followed a placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list in July and he’s yet to take the field in a live game with the starting offense.

But once this kid gets going, expect him to be a big name in East Rutherford.

Toney’s speed, athleticism, elusiveness, and versatility will allow the Giants to greatly utilize him in a number of roles. He’ll add firepower to a Big Blue passing attack that surely needs it and be a reliable weapon out of the slot.

The flashiness in his game could lead to him becoming a fan favorite, which is why purchasing his jersey (again, preferably the retro white one) would be a great choice by the general consumer.

1. WR Kenny Golladay

And coming in at No. 1: The biggest offseason addition the Giants made this year.

By the way of a four-year, $72 million deal, the Giants acquired Kenny Golladay and plan for him to be the team’s No. 1 wideout. He’s a true No. 1, which is what the Giants were lacking since the trade of Odell Beckham Jr. back in March 2019.

Golladay is also expected to greatly assist in the development of Daniel Jones, who must take a significant on-field leap in year three.

The fifth-year player should arguably be the top offensive weapon the Giants employ (the only other one in question for that reputation could be Saquon Barkley when he’s finally healthy).

Golladay is someone many fans had their eyes on when the free agency period was commencing, and now that he’s here, expect the love for him to continue — many will be donning his No. 19 jersey in the Meadowlands this season.