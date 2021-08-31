Say it ain’t so!

On Tuesday, Corey Pronman at The Athletic began releasing his rankings of organizational depth of players under age-23. And he isn’t a huge fan of the current and future group of young players in the New York Islanders organization.

Pronman ranked the Isles 27th out of 32 (yes, 32) NHL franchises. But he does indicate the Islanders have a chance to climb the rankings after drafting well (in his opinion) recently.

The clubs that ranked lower than the Islanders: Seattle (obviously), Pittsburgh, Tampa, Boston and Washington.

Here are Pronman’s top five players under-23 in the Islanders organization currently:

Noah Dobson, D Aatu Raty, C Oliver Wahlstrom, RW Robin Salo, D William Dufour, RW

Pronman also mentions these players as climbing: D Samuel Bolduc, RW Simon Holmstrom, D Bode Wilde, LW Blade Jenkins, LW Eetu Liukas, G Tristan Lennox, C Reece Newkirk and LW Alex Jefferies.