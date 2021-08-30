The Jets are further looking to add defensive end depth in the season-long injury-related absence of Carl Lawson.

Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry are done for the season, which means the Jets have had to look outside the organization for reinforcements.

They did so Sunday, trading a 2022 sixth-round pick to the Houston Texans for Shaq Lawson.

And per a recent report from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, they may continue to add depth moving forward.

Pelissero states the Jets are working out Dion Jordan, who’s played 63 career games with five starts.

More from the wire:#Texans activated LT Laremy Tunsil from the Reserve/COVID-19 list#Jets working out DE Dion Jordan — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 30, 2021

The most number of sacks Jordan has recorded in a single season is 4.0 (with Seattle in 2017). Needless to say, he hasn’t been the most productive player since entering the league in 2013 as the No. 3 overall draft pick.

However, Jordan possesses a connection with head coach Robert Saleh, who was his defensive coordinator in San Francisco last year.

During the 2020 campaign, Jordan racked up 17 total tackles with three sacks, five quarterback hits, and a forced fumble in 13 games (one start).

It’s unclear if the Jets will ink him to a contract following his workout, but there’s definitely a chance Jordan is capable of providing reliable depth amid the absences of both Lawson and Curry. Not to mention, Kyle Phillips is additionally on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.