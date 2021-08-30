Ashtyn Davis will be returning to practice. The second-year safety had been spending time on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

The Jets are returning Ashtyn Davis.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini reports the team is activating its second-year safety off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Davis had been recovering from a foot injury he suffered late last season.

The Jets originally drafted Ashtyn in the 2020 third round out of Cal.

The lone remaining player on the Jets’ PUP list is defensive lineman Kyle Phillips, who is recovering from an ankle injury that kept him out of the majority of the 2020 season.

Davis racked up 36 combined tackles (25 solo) and one pass breakup in 10 games (six starts) during his 2020 rookie campaign. He additionally returned a pair of kicks for 43 yards.

Although he’s off the PUP list, it’s unclear when exactly Davis will be ready to participate in live games. Earlier this summer, head coach Robert Saleh noted Davis would be out until Week 2 (Sept. 19), but it’s unclear if things have changed or will change prior to that date.

When he’s eventually ready to take the game field, Davis may assume reps as more of a reserve, situational defensive back and possibly see some time on special teams. He was to compete for the starting safety role alongside Marcus Maye, but given this injury-related issue, Davis lost out on the opportunity to earn that type of role (at least to commence the year).

Expect veteran free-agent pickup Lamarcus Joyner to start with Maye in the New York defensive backfield.