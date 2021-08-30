jets jets roster cutdown
John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets, along with every other team in the NFL, must cut their rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Ryan Honey

“This is by far the worst part of football. For some of [the players], the dream of playing professional football is over. For some, they’re still going to be able to continue on. You never want to be the one to deliver bad news and you just hurt for them because you know how much the effort and how much work they put into it. It’s not easy, it’ll never be easy, and it doesn’t matter what role you are whenever you have to tell somebody that their dream of playing professional football is possibly over, it’s not a good thing.”

Jets head coach Robert Saleh uttered the above words when asked by the New York Post‘s Brian Costello about the annual cutdown day.

Teams, including the Jets, will need to shrink their rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Some players could head to other teams; others may have their careers ended. But it’s what needs to be done ahead of the 2021 season.

The Jets have a ton of decisions to make in a short amount of time — which players will not be remaining on the active roster?

CB Lamar Jackson

WR Lawrence Cager

S Bennett Jackson

S J.T. Hassell

DE Jeremiah Valoaga

OL Corey Levin

DE Aaron Adeoye