Evan Engram will not be on the field for the remainder of the Giants’ preseason Week 3 matchup against the Patriots.

On Sunday, the Giants tight end was ruled out for the rest of his team’s preseason matchup against the Patriots in the second quarter.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news and noted it’s a calf injury that’s preventing the fifth-year player from continuing.

Engram caught three balls for 22 yards prior to his exit.