The Giants will take on the Patriots in their third and final preseason game this Sunday night at MetLife Stadium.

Giants starters have seldom played in the preseason — Daniel Jones didn’t even take a single snap in either of the team’s first two exhibition matchups.

And while that’s set to change Sunday in Big Blue’s “dress rehearsal” third preseason game against New England, some of the projected starters still won’t see the field.

Joe Judge informed the media Friday Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay will sit out the matchup due to differing injuries. Veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph will as well.

Barkley is, of course, coming off an ACL tear suffered last year. He’s activated off the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list and has returned to practice, and even partook in team drills Thursday for the first time since the injury. However, the goal is for him to suit up Week 1 against Denver (Sunday, Sept. 12 at 4:25 p.m. ET).

Expect Devontae Booker to assume the first-string duties against the Pats in Saquon’s absence. The Giants inked Booker, who rushed for 27 yards and a touchdown against the Browns last Sunday, to a two-year, $5.5 million deal back in March.

While Golladay is still dealing with a hamstring injury, Rudolph just returned to practice Wednesday following offseason foot surgery. His sights are additionally set on Week 1, but it’s unclear at this moment whether he’ll be ready for that matchup.

Kadarius Toney’s status for Sunday is unknown — Judge said they will evaluate the first-round wide receiver Friday.