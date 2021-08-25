Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton left Tuesday’s joint practice with Philly after suffering what appeared to be a head injury.

Not ideal news for the Jets as the preseason nears its conclusion.

Head coach Robert Saleh revealed Wednesday left tackle Mekhi Becton has entered the concussion protocol, per The Athletic’s Connor Hughes.

Becton, New York’s 2020 first-round pick, exited Tuesday’s joint practice with the Eagles after he suffered an apparent head injury and puked.

Mekhi Becton is in the concussion protocol, Saleh says #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 25, 2021

It’s unclear exactly when Becton could be returning, but don’t expect him to partake in the team’s third and final preseason game this Friday against the Eagles.

Veteran George Fant replaced Becton at the left tackle spot during Wednesday’s practice (also per Hughes), so there’s a chance you could see him in that role Friday while free-agent pickup Morgan Moses works at the right tackle position.

A number of other key offensive players may not be participating on Friday either.

Saleh revealed to the media Wednesday he “doubts” rookies Elijah Moore (quad injury) and Alijah Vera-Tucker (pectoral injury) will play in the matchup. Both first-year players just returned to practice Tuesday following their respective injury-related absences.

Moore and Vera-Tucker haven’t played in the preseason at all due to these differing setbacks