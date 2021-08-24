Barstool Sportsbook New Jersey has formally launched, marking its arrival just in time for the opening week of the college football season and highly anticipated Jake Paul fight, both of which take place this weekend.

The arrival of Barstool Sportsbook New Jersey means that Garden State bettors now have access to a brand new app with a $25 deposit-free bonus and a $1,000 risk-free first bet.

Barstool has built a massive on across its web, social, and podcast platforms. Perhaps unsurprisingly, that success has carried over in the legal sports betting space where Barstool Sportsbook has quickly emerged as a top betting app in a number of states.The dramatic rise of Barstool Sports in recent years has coincided with the company building a large and loyal fan base, one that has helped skyrocket its popularity across a number of industries.

With its most recent launch, Barstool Sportsbook New Jersey is expected to follow suit.

Click here and use promo code ELITE25 to get Barstool Sportsbook NJ and cash in on a $25 bonus and $1,000 risk-free first bet.

What to Expect from Barstool Sportsbook New Jersey

The first thing to know is that the Barstool Sportsbook New Jersey app stacks up favorably with some of its top competitors. While still comparatively new to a number of legal sports betting markets, Barstool’s partnernship with online gaming giant Penn National yielded a smooth app, easy-to-use app.

Barstool fans will appreciate the in-app branding that features a number of the company’s most prominent personalities. Still, those who are unfamiliar or don’t necessarily consider themselves “Barstool fans” will appreciate comprehensive and competitive odds, daily boosts, and overall quality that holds up with the likes of DraftKings, FanDuel, and BetMGM.

Heavy with promos and bonuses, Barstool Sportsbook New Jersey provides enhanced odds, ticket giveaways, merchandise giveaways, and a number of ways to increase profits through a variety of sport and event-specific offers.

How to Get Barstool Sportsbook New Jersey

Getting started with Barstool Sportsbook New Jersey is a simple process that takes only a minute to complete.

Register for Barstool Sportsbook by clicking here and using promo code ELITE25 . Provide some general registration information — full name, address, email address, and telephone number.

This will activate the $25 deposit-free bonus.

Next, fund your new sportsbook account through any one of its secure methods. Several top online banking options exist.

Place a risk-free first bet up to $1,000.

The $1,000 risk-free first bet is a solid new user promo, one that is similar to what is offered by the market’s other top established brands.

Timing Is Everything

Barstool Sportsbook comes to New Jersey at an opportune time for both the company and its prospective players. The college football season kicks off this Saturday with a handful of games, including a Big Ten matchup between Illinois and Nebraska. Those first games will be followed by a full slate that gets underway on Labor Day Weekend.

Meanwhile, the NFL regular season kicks off on Sept. 9 when the Cowboys travel to Tampa to take on the defending champion Buccaneers.

This weekend, Barstool Sportsbook will also feature a number of betting markets and options for those looking to bet on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match.

With a huge brand presence and a slew of high profile events heating up the sports schedule, Barstool Sportsbook figures to arrive in NJ with a bang.

